‘’This is really just wonderful. You are the first. We've had a premiere already, but that's like our family and friends. This is the first real audience we've been in front of that's seen the film, so it means the world to us that you liked it. We worked very, very hard on it. It was the result of thousands and thousands of people really pushing themselves and each other. to make this happen so that you could see it this way, filmed entirely in IMAX, and we're just so happy that you like it. We're so happy to be here.''