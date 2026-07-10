Hollywood heavyweights Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon are in India to promote The Odyssey. The team arrived in India today and made their first public appearance at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium.
Speaking to the media and audience, the director and actors expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the Greek epic.
After the screening, the cast and director of The Odyssey, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thompson, took the stage before a packed house and a giant screen.
Speaking to the audience, Damon noted that this was their first interaction with fans during the film’s promotional tour.
‘’This is really just wonderful. You are the first. We've had a premiere already, but that's like our family and friends. This is the first real audience we've been in front of that's seen the film, so it means the world to us that you liked it. We worked very, very hard on it. It was the result of thousands and thousands of people really pushing themselves and each other. to make this happen so that you could see it this way, filmed entirely in IMAX, and we're just so happy that you like it. We're so happy to be here.''