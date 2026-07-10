/From Odysseus to Athena: Who’s who in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Full cast guide

Hathaway plays Penelope, Odysseus’s loyal wife, who waits for him for 10 years. As shown in the trailer, Robert Pattinson’s character Antinous is pursuing her. Speaking about the role, Hathaway said:

"There's this impression of Penelope that she’' kind of the picture of modesty. She's the picture of patience," Hathaway said. “And I said, 'Chris, if I'm not mistaken, you've written someone who is full of fury and you seem to be implying that she's actually Odysseus' equal.' I found her to be this volcano of a human that was always simmering. It was really fun when she finally exploded.”

