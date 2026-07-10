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From Odysseus to Athena: Who’s who in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? Full cast guide

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 23:07 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 23:07 IST

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to be one of the year’s biggest releases. Based on Homer’s epic, the film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and more. Here’s a full breakdown of who plays what in Nolan’s movie. 

Who’s who in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey
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(Photograph: X)

Who’s who in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of the biggest releases of the year. As the film gears up for release, it’s already sparking massive discussions online. It’s the first movie ever to be shot entirely in 70MM IMAX. The film will tell the story of Odysseus’ journey back home, and it’s packed with an outstanding cast. Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, with Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and more. But what is this movie really about, and what roles are this stellar cast playing? Scroll to read the story.

Anne Hathaway as Penelope
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Anne Hathaway as Penelope

Hathaway plays Penelope, Odysseus’s loyal wife, who waits for him for 10 years. As shown in the trailer, Robert Pattinson’s character Antinous is pursuing her. Speaking about the role, Hathaway said:

"There's this impression of Penelope that she’' kind of the picture of modesty. She's the picture of patience," Hathaway said. “And I said, 'Chris, if I'm not mistaken, you've written someone who is full of fury and you seem to be implying that she's actually Odysseus' equal.' I found her to be this volcano of a human that was always simmering. It was really fun when she finally exploded.”

Matt Damon as Odysseus
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(Photograph: X)

Matt Damon as Odysseus

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey, the film tells the epic story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, who is desperate to return home to his wife and son. In the movie, Damon plays Odysseus, and from what we’ve seen in the trailer and teaser, he’s done an outstanding job of bringing this legendary character to life.

Tom Holland as Telemachus
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(Photograph: X)

Tom Holland as Telemachus

Holland steps into this world to play the crucial role of Odysseus’ son, Telemachus. Known globally as Spider-Man, this is a very different role for him, one that lets him move beyond the superhero image and take on something new for both him and his fans.

Robert Pattinson as Antinous
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(Photograph: X)

Robert Pattinson as Antinous

In the movie, Robert plays the role of villain, Antinous, who is after Anne Hathaway as Penelope, the Queen, to marry him as Odysseus. As described, Antinous is the most arrogant and violent of Penelope’s suitors.

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