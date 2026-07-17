/The Odyssey X review: Matt Damon starrer leaves fans spellbound; 'Absolute cinema' netizens declare

Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film, The Odyssey, has finally arrived in cinemas on July 17. As soon as the first day's first show ended, cinephiles wasted no time sharing their reactions online. Experiencing the filmmaker's unique vision, breathtaking visuals, powerful performances by the star-studded cast, and Nolan's signature larger-than-life storytelling, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reviews from viewers and critics.

The Odyssey X reviews

Featuring a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been on everybody's lips worldwide. Now, as the epic Greek saga finally arrives on the big screen and Indian viewers were the first real audience in the world to experience the epic before its global release, social media is buzzing with reactions. Here's a look at what netizens on X are saying about the film.

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One user watched the film in IMAX 70mm and remarked, "indisputably the most epic and visually striking film I've ever seen. It'll certainly win Best Picture."

Another user left a review on X, which read, “What an epic saga man! The early reviews and screenings were not lying! Matt Damon & Anne Hathaway especially were outstanding.”

Another user called it an 'unequivocal masterpiece' and recalled Nolan's past blockbuster projects, such as Oppenheimer, saying that he made one of the best films of his life. The review read, "Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an unequivocal masterpiece & might be one of the best films I’ve ever seen in a movie theater. Part of an artist’s job is to use the power of past success to take creative swings & push boundaries. That is exactly what Nolan just did: he used all the money & all the Oscars he earned from Oppenheimer & took perhaps the biggest swing of his career. In doing so, he made one of the best films of his life."

It further continued, "The Odyssey is worthy of being mentioned with Inception, The Dark Knight & Oppenheimer as one of Nolan’s best films. This is also the best work of Matt Damon’s career & Tom Holland’s. Together, Nolan, Damon & Holland lead us down a 3 hour journey that represents everything Cinema has stood for over the last 100 years. This exceeded my stout expectations."

One user wrote, “The Odyssey was absolutely unbelievable. A bucket list must see summer blockbuster. God did i love this movie.”

Another social media user hailed The Odyssey for its soul-shaking narrative. It read as, "once again i was completely immersed and transported to ancient Greece. the grand production sets, the soul-shaking background score, the nail-biting set pieces, and the heartfelt acting, still were immensely strong in my second watching."

"This is about a story of a man who’s literally and figuratively trying to find his way home. “When the dawn will break over the darkened world. Our mistakes will again be forgotten.” this is a powerful anti-war film and just like it acknowledges in the monologue, we will never learn. i think i’m going to rewatch this several times throughout my life," further added.

One X user made a video review and left a caption which says, "Don’t listen to manufactured online outrage. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is immense filmmaking. We’ve never had a movie like this in my lifetime and I fear we never will again."

Calling it a must-watch for an individual, one user wrote, "I’m positive Homer would’ve been mighty proud with how Christopher Nolan delivered his epic. A rich visual feast, godly performances, and the story is so moving and spectacularly crafted it had all 100% of my investment. A must see."

Speaking on Nolan's unbeatable work ethics and how the film made the audience speechless, one X user reviewed, "One thing I’ve learned over the years never bet against Christopher Nolan. The Odyssey is everything you expect from him and somehow even better. The scale is massive, the visuals are breathtaking, the scenes will gives you goosebumps, and every actor absolutely delivers."

It further read, "Left the theatre speechless. This isn’t just one of Nolan’s best films it might genuinely be his finest work. Absolute cinema."

"Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus The Odyssey is an outstanding cinematic experience. A must see in IMAX to get that big screen format feel of a technically brilliant film. The writing, actors along with technical team have done a commendable job. You can feel the anguish, fiery determination and courage of Odysseus the hero of the epic in every frame," another user hailed the saga.

It further continued, praising Matt Damon’s performance as an Oscar-worthy turn. The review read, "MattDamon simply nails it with an Oscar winning performance. Tom Holland is perfectly cast."

One viewer was left speechless, needing time to process the film after the movie rolled, with the review reading, "Nolan has made some of my favourite films of all time, but his obsession with speaking in parable to contemporary issues still keeps him from grasping the mythological."

WION's review of The Odyssey

According to WION's Shomini Sen, “The Odyssey is 172 minutes long but has no dull moment. Christopher Nolan weaves a magical tale of mythical islands, of forbidden forests, of treacherous voyages and of a King desperate to go back home. At the same time, The Odyssey is a story of redemption, of penance, of loyalty, of learning from mistakes. Above all, it talks of the futility of war and that perhaps should be a good enough reason to watch this film. If there is any film that you need to watch this weekend, it should be The Odyssey." Read the full review of The Odyssey here.

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