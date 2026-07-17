/The Odyssey: Who is Argos? The heartbreaking bond between King Odysseus and his loyal dog explained

Christopher Nolan's star-studded film The Odyssey arrived in cinemas today, ie, on July 17, much to the excitement of fans. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, it brings the mythological tale to life; fans and critics share this massive excitement, resulting in record-breaking advance ticket sales. But do you know the story of the unforgettable bond between the king of Ithaca, Odysseus, and his dog Argos? Let's delve in to know more.

The story of Argos, whose reunion with Odysseus became legendary?

In Homer's Odyssey, Argos (also referred to as Argus) is Odysseus' faithful dog and is one of the renowned characters in the epic. Bred to be a hunting dog before Odysseus leaves for the Trojan War, Argos is neglected after Odysseus is presumed dead. Twenty years later, Odysseus returns to his place, Ithaca, and finds him lying in piles of manure and immobile due to falling sick and being malnourished.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When Odysseus returns, disguising himself as a beggar, Argos is the only one who could recognise him, as he had raised Argos when he was a puppy. He does this to hide his true identity from the greedy suitors trying to take over his palace.

Odysseus is deeply moved by the sight of his loyal dog and could not greet Argos or show who he is without ruining his plans. Odysseus secretly wipes away a tear and walks past. Having lived just long enough to see his master come home safe, Argos peacefully passes away. The story of Argos symbolises unconditional love and true loyalty.

Argos scene in Homer's Odyssey

In the book of Homer's Odyssey, the scene between Argos and King Odysseus works as a sad mirror. This moment proves that Odysseus is truly home. Even though the dog was dying, he held on just to see his owner one last time. Argos does not care that Odysseus looks like a poor beggar. He knows his master's spirit right away.

As per the narration, 'Eumaeus, what a noble hound that is over yonder on the manure heap: his build is splendid; is he as fine a fellow as he looks, or is he only one of those dogs that come begging about a table and are kept merely for show?'. So saying, he entered the well-built mansion and made straight for the riotous pretenders in the hall. But Argos passed into the darkness of death, now that he had fulfilled his destiny of faith and seen his master once more after twenty years…”

All about Homer's Odyssey

The Odyssey is one of the major epics of ancient Greek literature, attributed to Homer. Like the Iliad, the Odyssey is divided into 24 books. It follows the story of the heroic king of Ithaca, Odysseus, also known by the Latin variant Ulysses, and his homecoming journey after the ten-year-long Trojan War.