/The 70mm problem: Why India can’t watch Nolan’s true vision for The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is now in theatres worldwide, and the audience verdict will be out soon. Since promotions began, the film has been promoted with the claim that it was shot entirely on IMAX cameras, making it the first feature film to be shot fully on IMAX.

For years, Nolan has urged audiences to watch his films on IMAX screens. With The Odyssey, shot using IMAX 15/70mm film cameras, the 70mm IMAX version is his preferred format. However, this premium format is available on only a limited number of screens worldwide. So, what about India? Is it available here?

Where can you watch Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in IMAX 15/70mm format in India?

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If you are a Nolan fan, you know how grand his cinema is. While IMAX has always been the director’s preferred format, this time he made the film specifically for 15/70mm projection. So, where can Indian fans watch it in this format?

The subcontinent has around 34 operational IMAX screens across the country, mainly in metro cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Kochi, and other Tier 1 cities.

But Indian fans will miss out on this experience, as India does have 34 commercial IMAX screens, but none have the projection of 15/70mm analogue film. So in India, the search should only be for IMAX, and the theatre of your choice.

Does India not have a single 15/70mm screen?