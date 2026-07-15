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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey tickets too pricey in the first week? Watch these Greek dramas at home instead

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 14:47 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 17:39 IST

Christopher Nolan takes on ancient Greek for the first time with The Odyssey, arriving in theatres July 17, 2026. But if the tickets are too expensive in the first week, then calm yourself by watching other Greek dramas. 

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey
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(Photograph: X)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to arrive in theatres on July 17, 2026. With a cast of some of the most acclaimed actors in cinema, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and others, the movie is Nolan's take on Homer's epic, The Odyssey. While early buzz around the movie is building, critics are already calling it one of Nolan's best cinematic projects.

Before you watch the grandest adaptation of the Greek epic, here we have curated a list of stories that will transport you to this Greek world, some of which are inspired by Homer's epic.

The Return
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The Return

This movie revolves around the mental state of King Odysseus, played by Ralph Fiennes, after he finally reaches Ithaca, two decades after leaving for the Trojan War. He wants his wife Penelope (Juliette Binoche) back, but he has not been recognised by anyone. To win her trust, he must live the life of a beggar.

Troy
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(Photograph: X/Amazon Prime)

Troy

Starring Brad Pitt, the movie revolves around Troy prince Archilles. An adaptation inspired by Homer's The Iliad, it tells the story of the assault on Troy by the Greek forces. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, the movie also stars Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?
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O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Loosely based on Homer’s The Odyssey, this film is set in 1930s Mississippi during the Great Depression. It revolves around three escaped prisoners, Ulysses "Everett" McGill (George Clooney), Pete (John Turturro), and Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson). They run from jail to find $1.2 million that Everett claims he has hidden. But in reality, he just wants to get back to his wife and a daughter.

Clash of the Titans
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(Photograph: X)

Clash of the Titans

Starring Sam Worthington,
Gemma Arterton, Mads Mikkelsen, Alexa Davalos, and
Ralph Fiennes, this fantasy drama has no direct connection to Homer's epics. However, it draws from Greek myth, particularly the legend of Perseus. The story revolves around the demigod Perseus, who gets caught in a war between gods and mortals after finding out that he is the son of Zeus.

Ulysses
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(Photograph: X)

Ulysses

Starring Kirk Douglas as Ulysses/Odysseus, this is one of the first film adaptations of Homer's great epic. Similar to what will be shown in Nolan's film, the movie follows King Ulysses/Odysseus after 10 years of fighting in the Trojan War. He is desperate to get home to his wife, Penelope (Silvana Mangano), in Ithaca.

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