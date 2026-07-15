/Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey tickets too pricey in the first week? Watch these Greek dramas at home instead

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to arrive in theatres on July 17, 2026. With a cast of some of the most acclaimed actors in cinema, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and others, the movie is Nolan's take on Homer's epic, The Odyssey. While early buzz around the movie is building, critics are already calling it one of Nolan's best cinematic projects.

Before you watch the grandest adaptation of the Greek epic, here we have curated a list of stories that will transport you to this Greek world, some of which are inspired by Homer's epic.