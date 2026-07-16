/Tom Holland's one conversation with Zendaya convinced him to join The Odyssey- Details inside

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated mythological epic, The Odyssey, with a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and more. Tom Holland recently reflected on his decision to join the film and credited Zendaya for the role, explaining how one conversation led to this opportunity.

What did Tom Holland say about his decision about The Odyssey after his discussion with Zendaya?

The cast of The Odyssey is busy promoting the film before it releases globally. Speaking to People, alongside co-stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland revealed how his conversation with Zendaya led to his role in the periodic drama.

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Tom said, "To be honest, when I got home after our meeting, I sat down with Z and was like, I've been offered this movie." Recalling Zendaya's reaction, he shared, "She was like, By whom? And I was like, It's the big one. And she was like, ‘By, who?’ And I was like, It's the big one. And she was like Chris? I was like, Yeah, it's Chris Nolan." He continued saying, “Z said, 'I'll leave you if you don't do The Odyssey,” drawing laughter from Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Nolan.

Responding with a smile, Nolan said, “Yes, well, thank you to her,” to which Tom Holland replied, "Here I am." As per the report of People, his schedule of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was clashing with The Odyssey, and to accommodate the dates, he asked the makers, ie, Sony Pictures executive Tom Rothman, to postpone production of the film, allowing him to join Nolan's film.

All about The Odyssey: Cast, release date and more

The Odyssey is based on the ancient Greek epic poem by Homer, written nearly 3000 years ago. The story follows Odysseus, a Greek king on a 10-year journey to return home to his family in Ithaca after the Trojan War.

However, reports suggest that Christopher Nolan's film relies on Emily Wilson's 2017 modern translation of the poem. In his adaptation, Nolan focuses on the original text while using cutting-edge, real-world filmmaking techniques to bring the mythical element of the poem to life. Matt Damon stars as the Greek king Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy/Clytemnestra, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.