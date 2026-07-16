/The Odyssey press tour: Anne Hathaway embraces maternity fashion with a series of show-stopping looks

Anne Hathaway turned heads throughout The Odyssey press tour with her maternity fashion. From elegant gowns to bold silhouettes, her pregnancy looks became instant style statements.
From a striking red jumpsuit to a crystal-embellished gown, Anne Hathaway’s maternity wardrobe during The Odyssey promotions left a lasting impact, turning heads and sending fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy.
During the London press tour for her upcoming movie, The Odyssey, Hathaway donned a white, flowy bohemian dress featuring ruffles, sheer sleeves, and an empire waistline that highlighted her baby bump. She paired the look with neutral suede over-the-knee boots, and the overall silhouette exuded soft, earthy, boho-chic vibes.
Yet another flowy, inspirational dress Anne Hathaway showcased was at the New York premiere. The dress featured a pleated, champagne-coloured, floor-length skirt and a dazzling, crisscross crystal bodice. The gown was completed with delicate jewellery, including snake-themed silver studs and an elegant updo.
Anne Hathaway stunned in a mustard maxi dress. While stepping out in New York City, she wore a dress featuring a flowing, relaxed silhouette with a shadowy floral print, and the couture perfectly complemented her baby bump. Completing her look, she paired the outfit with a choker and beaded sandals.
Attending the film photocall at the Trocadéro in Paris, France, the actress wowed fans in a custom midnight-blue silk gown. It featured a sheer halterneck overlay adorned with intricate gold beadwork and crystals. She paired with gold metallic heels and minimal jewellery.
Rather than hiding her baby bump, Anne Hathaway is embracing motherhood. The actress recently went viral on social media after she was spotted in a striking red jumpsuit. The outfit was chic and mesmerising, but it was the way Hathaway styled it backwards that truly grabbed attention. The look was an Ashlyn New York Spring ’26 maternity ensemble featuring a peplum waist and draped, harem-style legs.
Ditching the soft maternity couture, Hathaway opted for an earthy brown dress with pleating and leather detailing. Like her other outfits, this dress also features an empire waistline that showcases her baby bump in a beautiful way. Keeping her jewellery and makeup minimal, the actress’s hair was styled in soft, effortless waves, portraying an overall goddess-like vibe.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 star made a striking appearance at a London world premiere in a stunning powder-blue, floor-length, pleated Dior gown. She styled the flowing maternity dress with bold red lipstick and jewelled earrings and nothing else, letting her baby bump serve as the major statement of her whole outfit. The dress also featured a bold 3D floral detail in the front.