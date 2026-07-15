/The Odyssey New York premiere: Zendaya in winged dress, pregnant Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon pose

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will release in cinemas on July 17. Based on Homer's epic, the movie is packed with Hollywood star power, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Penélope Cruz, Tom Holland, and others.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Set to release on July 17, the team of the movie is promoting their film across the globe. As the release nears, the cast reunited once again for the premiere of the movie, this time in NYC.
Based on Homer's Greek epic, the movie will tell the story of King Odysseus (Matt Damon), of Ithaca, and his 10-year journey to return home, his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland). The cast members pose at the NYC premiere of the movie.
At the NYC premiere, Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan is posing with the two lead stars of his movie, Matt Damon (King Odysseus) and Anna Hathaway (Penelope).
Zendaya channelled her inner goddess for the NYC premiere of Christopher Nolan's movie, in which, she plays the role of Athena. Styled by Law Roach, the attire was from French fashion house Matières Fécales. With huge wings attached to her attire, she wore a strapless dress with a plunging neckline and a huge train.
Anne Hathaway's maternity fashion game is on another level. The actress, who is pregnant with her third child, attended The Odyssey NYC premiere wearing a stunning white halter-neck gown accented with diamond-like crystals. To highlight her look, she tied her hair in a tousled high bun. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings and bracelets.
Charlize Theron attended the New York premiere of The Odyssey in a stunning blazer dress. The 50-year-old star arrived at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre wearing a white blazer-mini dress featuring a plunging neckline with bow detailing at the waist. She accentuated her look with bold red lipstick, a choker necklace and diamond studs.