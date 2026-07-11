/The Odyssey: How Matt Damon accidentally became Hollywood's most expensive rescue mission

The next is Nolan's The Odyssey, which once again focuses on the return of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, through encounters with mythical creatures, angry gods and other obstacles. During a recent appearance on Jake's Takes, Matt Damon laughed at the viral meme and stated that he hadn't thought about the pattern while signing on for The Odyssey. "No, I didn't. I was so excited. I didn't even think about that until the meme started again," he said. "I keep adding a movie where I'm trying to get home, and so then the meme restarts again." When the host suggested that even Dogma could be counted among his "getting home" films, Damon agreed, joking that the list has only continued to grow over the years.