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Was CJP not controlling the protest? What spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told WION after Pradhan's resignation

Navashree Nandini
Authored By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 20:18 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 20:20 IST
Was CJP not controlling the protest? What spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told WION after Pradhan's resignation

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka Photograph: (ANI)

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CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka dismissed allegations of foreign funding and Pakistan's involvement in the protest, calling them a “bluff”. He said CJP never controlled the movement, but only provided a platform and guided people on holding the government accountable.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka spoke to WION on Saturday (July 25) and responded on criticism about the protest not being in their control and allegations of it being funded by foreign agents. He shared his comments a few minutes after Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. While Ranka brushed aside reports of foreign involvement in the protest including an alleged funding by Pakistan stating that people can see through these “bluff”, he gave a straight answer when asked about CJP's control over the massive protest. Ranka said that CJP did not control this movement since the very start. He went on to add that CJP just gave a platform to people and directed what needs to be done to held the government accountable.

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What Pradhan said in his resignation letter on Jul 25

In his resignation letter addressed to "my young friends," he said that he is resigning to prevent “anti-national forces from exploiting” the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country. He said that he wants to make sure that “not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities.” He also said that his resignation will allow students “to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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