/Was CJP not controlling the protest? What spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told WION after Pradhan's resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka spoke to WION on Saturday (July 25) and responded on criticism about the protest not being in their control and allegations of it being funded by foreign agents. He shared his comments a few minutes after Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. While Ranka brushed aside reports of foreign involvement in the protest including an alleged funding by Pakistan stating that people can see through these “bluff”, he gave a straight answer when asked about CJP's control over the massive protest. Ranka said that CJP did not control this movement since the very start. He went on to add that CJP just gave a platform to people and directed what needs to be done to held the government accountable.