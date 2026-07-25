/'Thanks for calling us Cockroaches': Dipke takes dig at CJI Surya Kant amid Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

After days of protest by Cockroach Janata Party and its supporters across the country seeking education minister's resignation over NEET paper leak, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday. The CJP called Pradhan's resignation a victory of the students of the country and the people who backed the cause.

After Pradhan's resignation Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke also took a dig at Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for calling the youngsters of the country "cockroaches".

"I thank CJI Kant for calling us cockroaches. Had you not called us cockroaches, Pradhan would not have resigned, said Dipke, as quoted by PTI.

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During a May 15 Supreme Court hearing on Senior Advocate designation, the CJI remarked that “there are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession”.

Kant later clarified that the remarks were not intended towards the youngsters or unemployed youth of the country but was for holders of fake law degrees.

CJP vows to continue protests

Menawhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has said it will continue its protests as they have more demands to be fulfilled.

"There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches, said Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke after Pradhan's resignation.

