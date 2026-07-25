/Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's New York diaries! Couple's rare appearance goes viral

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are grabbing headlines as the duo were spotted together in New York. The rare public appearance has drawn attention from fans. A selfie has gone viral in which the couple are seen having a gala time and were seen happily posing for photos with fan.
Abhishek-Aishwarya's time in New York
A fan posted a candid selfie showing the couple roaming the streets of New York together in casual attire. Abhishek looked cool in a casual striped tee paired with a cap, while Aishwarya looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble. The couple happily posed for photos with fans, beaming at a Manhattan venue.
Their New York visit comes as Abhishek remains occupied with King, one of his most high-profile upcoming projects. The actor appears to have used a short break in the reported filming schedule to spend time with his family.
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Fans took to the comment section to express their views, and one user wrote, “Almost beauty in the world.” Another user wrote, "So beautiful."
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Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are a prominent Bollywood couple who have been married since April 20, 2007, and share a daughter named Aaradhya, born in 2011. The couple met in 1999 during a photoshoot and worked together in their early film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) as friends.
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The couple grew closer and fell in love while filming Mani Ratnam’s movie Guru in 2006. Abhishek has emphasised that their marriage is rooted in an equal partnership rather than traditional gender roles, noting that he supports her career completely.