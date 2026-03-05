/Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Aamir Khan: Bollywood stars at Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun’s wedding

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai on March 5. The guest list comprised industrialists, cricketers, and Bollywood stars. The wedding celebrations began a few days back in Jamangar, followed by a Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on March 4 and the wedding on March 5.

Bollywood stars at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, the Bachchans, and Farhan Akhtar were some of the A-list stars from Bollywood who were present at the ceremony.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter, Suhana. Khan looked dapper in a cream sherwani while Gauri looked radiant in a yellow saree with a heavy, embellished blouse. Suhana chose a glamorous lehenga for the occasion. The Khan family posed together before heading inside.

Aamir Khan came sole, dressed in a red kurta and white pants. Farhan Akhtar, who produced the film Boong, which recently won at BAFTA, was also present at the event.

Abhishek and Aishwarya arrive together

The Bachchans were some of the early guests on Thursday afternoon as they arrived for Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan walked in together.

Moments later, their son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, came with his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai. The couple briefly stopped to pose for the paps before entering the wedding venue. Aishwarya wore a traditional outfit in blue and silver while Abhishek Bachchan, sporting a new hairdo for his upcoming film King, wore a black achkan with white trousers.

Several former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Gavaskar were present with tehir families.