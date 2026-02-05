/Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's Net Worth- Who is richer?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the wealthiest couples in B-town. The power couple have delivered several iconic and blockbuster films, owns sports teams and are brand ambassador of global brands. Here's a breakdown of their net worth.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most talked-about and wealthiest couples in the Bollywood industry. Together, they are known for their films, brand endorsements and more. Their wealth stems from film careers, big-brand endorsements, and a diverse portfolio of luxury real estate. Here's a breakdown of their net worth.
Abhishek Bachchan is an Indian actor and film producer known for his numerous blockbuster films, including Dhoom, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and many more. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bachchan has an estimated net worth between $33 and 34 million. His wealth stems from his long-acting career, film production, and successful sports business investments.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a popular Indian actress best known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. In 1994, Rai won the Miss World pageant, establishing herself as one of the most influential celebrities in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rai holds a high net worth of $100 million, thanks to her 28-year career in Indian cinema and a high-value brand portfolio.
In 2014, Abhishek stepped into sports ownership and, since then, owns a Pro Kabaddi League team named Jaipur Pink Panthers, which has achieved significant appreciation over the years. He is also a co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC, which competes in India's premier football league.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a long-standing global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She was the first Indian actress to represent the brand across countries. Rai has also been an ambassador for the luxury Swiss watchmaker Longines for many years. Her timeless elegance makes her one of the most prominent Indian representative at a global stage.
The couple owns an extensive, multi-million dollar real estate portfolio, including a Rs 16 crore luxury villa in Dubai's Sanctuary Falls and multiple high-rise apartments in Mumbai. The Bachchans also have six apartments in Borivali and several properties in Mulund.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan transitioned from a beauty queen to one of India’s most acclaimed and versatile actresses. Having worked in over 40 films in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and English, Rai has received critical appreciation and success, through which she built a massive empire worth Rs 100 million, surpassing her husband, Abhishek Bachchan's net worth.