/After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan too moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

A day after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved the Delhi High Court to seek protection of her publicity and personality, her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has followed suit. Abhishek has now moved to court seeking similar protection of his publicity and personality. The actor has filed a petition that calls for the blocking of offending websites and the taking down of unlawful content, as well as AI-generated images.

Abhishek’s petition also raises concern against commercial exploitation, seeking a stop to fraudulent representations and further misuse and exploitation. This also aims at curbing the circulation of obscene images that are manipulated through AI.

Advocate Dhruv Anand, on behalf of Abhishek Bachchan, has stated that one platform was even selling merchandise in his name, misleading users into believing that he had endorsed it.

Abhishek seeks protection from the misuse of his images for publicity without consent

The plea has also appealed to the court to extend the order to unidentified defendants who might misuse his persona in the future. Such injunctions are commonly used in cases related to intellectual property and personality rights, as they help stop not only existing violators but also potential ones.

Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC with similar plea

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai filed a similar plea against the website aishwaryaworld.com and other infringers.She appealed for the protection of her name, image, person, voice, and various other distinctive attributes of her personality.

Her suit, filed through advocates Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand (who are also representing Abhishek), stated that various entities were infringing her publicity and personality rights by using her name, voice, and video for illegal commercial purposes. Her legal team has also alleged that her image has been morphed in various pornographic videos.

Other actors have filed similar lawsuits

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not the first Bollywood personality to have appealed for protection in court. Other actors, too, have sought protection of their personality before.

In May 2024, the court had safeguarded the personality and publicity rights of Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff, observing that activities such as selling merchandise featuring him and creating distorted videos of the actor appeared, prima facie, to generate commercial gain through the “unauthorised exploitation” of his personality and publicity rights.

In 2023, the court had restrained the misuse of name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including the “jhakaas” catchphrase of actor Anil Kapoor for commercial gain. Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, too had filed a similar plea in court in 2022.

(With agency inputs)