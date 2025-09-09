/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan approaches Delhi High Court for protection of personality and public image

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to prohibit the usage of her name, image, and voice for publicity without her consent. The Delhi HC is likely to pass the orde,r which will protect the actress’s personality and image from wrong usage for commercial purposes.

A bench of justice Tejas Karia also said that he would issue further directions for the takedown of URLs infringing upon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personality rights.

“We’ll pass an order against each of the defendants (to take down the URLs), because prayers are broad. But we will grant injunctions separately,” Justice Karia said to the press.

Aishwarya files a suit appealing for the protection of her image and voice

The court’s decision comes after she appealed for protection of her name, image, person, voice, and various other distinctive attributes of her personality.

Her suit, filed through advocates Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand, stated that various entities were infringing her publicity and personality rights by using her name, voice, and video for illegal commercial purposes. Her legal team has also alleged that her image has been morphed in various pornographic videos.

“Her name and image are being used to satisfy someone’s sexual desires,” senior advocate Sandeep Sethi representing the actor submitted.

Other actors have filed similar lawsuits

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not the first Bollywood personality to have appealed for protection in court. Other actors, too, have sought protection of their personality before.

In May 2024, the court had safeguarded the personality and publicity rights of Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff, observing that activities such as selling merchandise featuring him and creating distorted videos of the actor appeared, prima facie, to generate commercial gain through the “unauthorised exploitation” of his personality and publicity rights.

In 2023, the court had restrained the misuse of name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including the “jhakaas” catchphrase of actor Anil Kapoor for commercial gain.

(With agency inputs)