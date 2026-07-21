On Monday (July 20), thousands of students in New Delhi marched towards Parliament, and the protest turned violent, drawing reactions from people across all sections of society.

Director and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among several celebrities who reacted to the protest. Several videos from the protest site went viral across social media, and Kashyap has now posted against the actions of the police officers.

Anurag Kashyap speaks out against police action in CJP protest

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On Monday, as students and activists attempted to march to the Indian Parliament, police resorted to firing tear gas and beating protesters with sticks and plastic batons as authorities tried to disperse thousands of supporters.

Slamming the actions of the police, Kashyap wrote a post in Hindi without mentioning anything about the CJP or the protest.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote,“Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloom nahi tha. Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada ho ke bol sake main iss Aadesh ka palan nahin karoonga kyonki ye galat hai (I didn’t know you have to sell your soul and conscience to wear a police uniform. Is there one police personnel in this country who can stand up and say I won’t follow this order because it is wrong).”

Kashyap's response comes after the Parliament protest turned violent. And not only him, but several celebrities have reacted to it. Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, Actor Riteish Deshmukh and others.

In a joint statement with his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, the actor wrote in a support for student protesting. Taking to X. they wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard, loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build. Jai Hind. Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh.”

Das, who never shies away from sharing his views, questioned the silence of A-list celebrities, calling out several members of the film industry. He also slammed the action taken on the protest.