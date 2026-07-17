/Trump in address to nation, repeats stolen election claims, alleges China compromised 220 million voter data files

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the immediate declassification of intelligence related to US elections, claiming it reveals "shocking vulnerabilities" in the country's voting system. In a national address from the White House just four ‌months before the critical midterm elections, Trump accused China of carrying out what he described as the "largest compromise" of US election data during the 2020 election.

"The authenticity of this intelligence is confirmed," Trump said, claiming that Chinese actors compromised 220 million US data files.

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Data from 18 states ‘bought’?

"Over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China's illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files," Trump said in a televised prime-time address from the White House.

He further alleged that election-related data from 18 US states had been "bought" or "stolen."

The White House earlier said the newly declassified intelligence concerns investigations into US elections and vulnerabilities in voting systems. However, Trump did not immediately provide evidence to support his claims during the address.

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