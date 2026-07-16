/'We screwed up...': JD Vance admits Trump administration botched Epstein files release

US Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that the Trump administration mishandled its communication over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying officials "absolutely screwed up the comms" while insisting there was no effort to cover up evidence. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Vance said the administration should have released all the available documents from the outset instead of allowing confusion and speculation to grow.

"We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like, we just did," Vance said. "But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No."

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Vance defends Bondi despite criticism

Vance also addressed criticism directed at former Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose earlier comments about the investigation drew intense scrutiny. Bondi had previously suggested that Epstein's alleged "client list" was "sitting on my desk right now," a remark that fuelled expectations of explosive disclosures.

Reflecting on the episode, Vance said Bondi had simply over promised. "I know Pam. I like Pam. I don't think there was anything malicious going on," he said. "I think Pam was trying to respond to the political moment. I think she overstated what we had and what we didn't have."

Bondi also came under fire after distributing binders labelled The Epstein Files: Phase 1 and Declassified to conservative commentators and influencers. Much of the material later turned out to be documents that had already been publicly released, adding to criticism that the rollout had been poorly handled.

Epstein file delays fuelled public mistrust

The administration's handling of the Epstein files became one of the most politically damaging controversies of Trump's second term, drawing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.