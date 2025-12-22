/Trump photo vanishes from Epstein files, then reappears. DOJ claims it was deleted 'out of an abundance of caution'

The US Justice Department said Sunday (Dec 22) that a photograph containing an image of President Donald Trump has been restored to its online Epstein files database after being temporarily removed for review. The image, released late Friday as part of a large dump of records related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, shows a desk drawer containing several photographs. People were quick to spot that one of the pictures appears to show Trump alongside Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and others. However, soon after the picture was removed, triggering widespread condemnation.

Protecting victims or Trump?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The photograph disappeared from the Justice Department's website on Saturday, prompting speculation and accusations of political interference. In a statement posted on X, the department said the image had been taken down temporarily to determine whether additional redactions were needed to protect victims.

"The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims," the statement said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review."

After that review, officials concluded that the photograph did not depict any of Epstein's victims. "It was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction," the department said.

Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

'Biggest coverups in American history'?

The brief removal of the image quickly drew criticism from Democrats in Congress. House Oversight Committee Democrats publicly questioned Attorney General Pam Bondi, asking whether the takedown signaled a broader effort to conceal information. In a post on X, they asked, "is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public."