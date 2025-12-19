LOGIN
Epstein files: Disturbing paedophilic quotes on bosoms to price tags for girls, here's what shocking new pics reveal

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 14:56 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 14:56 IST

US lawmakers release 68 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate just before a Trump deadline for wider disclosures. The images show cryptic scenes, shocking sexual images and well-known faces like Bill Gates. Scroll down to see.

A new release, just before a deadline
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

House Oversight Committee Democrats on Thursday (Dec 18) released 68 new photographs obtained from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein. The release comes just one day before a Trump administration deadline to release a much larger cache of Epstein-related files.

The images are part of a massive trove of nearly 95,000 photos handed over to the committee last week. Lawmakers say the review is still ongoing, and more material could be made public.

One striking feature of this release is how little context accompanies it. The Epstein estate provided no dates, locations, or explanations for any of the photographs.
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

One striking feature of this release is how little context accompanies it. The Epstein estate provided no dates, locations, or explanations for any of the photographs.

Some images appear mundane at first glance, Epstein seated in what looks like a conference room, a chalkboard behind him, math scribbled on the wall. What the meeting was about, who else was present, or when it took place remains unclear.

Democrats say that they decided to release the pics "in an effort to continue providing full transparency."

Disturbing references to 'Lolita'
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

The most unsettling images show lines from Vladimir Nabokov's novel Lolita written directly on a girl's body. The novel, which is banned in several European nations, including France and England, is the story of a 36-year-old man's obsession with a 12-year-old girl.

The text appears across different body parts, chest, foot, hip, neck, and spine, recreating a famous passage describing the fictional child character. Epstein was known to keep a first-edition copy of Lolita in his New York home, a detail that has long troubled investigators and victims’ advocates.

The photos include most of the passage, but notably omit the final line.

Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky: Familiar faces reappear
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

Some photos again show well-known figures, including Bill Gates and Noam Chomsky, pictured with Epstein and young girls (their faces redacted to protect identities). Neither image implicates those individuals in crimes.

Both men have previously acknowledged meeting Epstein. Gates has called the relationship a "huge mistake," claiming the agenda was to seek contributions and connections to the techie's philanthropy efforts.

Chomsky has said Epstein had already served his sentence at the time of their meetings. "What was known about Jeffrey Epstein was that he had been convicted of a crime and had served his sentence. According to U.S. laws and norms, that yields a clean slate," he told Wall Street Journal in 2023.

Text messages and recruitment hints
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

One screenshot shows text messages referencing an 18-year-old from Russia, including a line asking for "$1,000 per girl."

Passports from around the world
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

The release includes images of foreign passports and ID cards, including documents from Ukraine, Russia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, South Africa, and Italy. Most personal details are redacted.

Democrats say these documents belonged to "women whom Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators were engaging."

Weapons and medication
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

Another set of images shows camouflage compound bows, along with a pill bottle for phenazopyridine, a medication used to treat urinary pain. Identifying information is mostly blacked out, though the address listed is in Manhattan, not far from Epstein’s town house.

Again, the photos offer no explanation.

Lawmakers say questions outnumber answers
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

Oversight Committee Democrat Robert Garcia said the images "raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession".

"We must end this White House cover-up, and the DOJ must release the Epstein files now," he added.

