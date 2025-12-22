/Why are Epstein files still redacted? DOJ denies cover-up meant to shield Trump

The US Justice Department on Sunday (Dec 21) rejected claims that it redacted newly released Jeffrey Epstein files to shield President Donald Trump, as backlash grew over what victims and lawmakers described as a heavily censored and incomplete disclosure. A tranche of Epstein-related records was released on Friday (Dec 19). The release contained many pages blacked out and several photographs obscured, which triggered anger among survivors of the late sex offender. Critics accused the administration of failing to comply with a law mandating the full release of all Epstein files.

Not protecting Trump

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday denied any political interference, telling NBC's Meet the Press that the department was "not redacting information around President Trump." When asked whether any material had been removed for political reasons, Blanche said, "Absolutely, positively not."

One of the most controversial decisions involved censoring group photographs that included Trump. Blanche said the images were initially removed out of "concern" for the women pictured. The Justice Department later reposted the photos without alterations after determining "there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted."

Democrats slam Trump admin redactions

Democratic lawmakers, however, remain unconvinced. Representative Jamie Raskin accused Trump of blocking transparency, arguing that the redactions amounted to a cover-up. "It's all about covering up things that, for whatever reason, Donald Trump doesn't want to go public, either about himself (or) other members of his family, friends," Raskin told CNN.

The released material included images of former president Bill Clinton and references to high-profile figures such as Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. Officials said the redactions were meant to protect victims' privacy, but the scale of the blackouts has only intensified public suspicion.

MAGA base miffed by the release?

Criticism also came from within Trump's own party. Republican Representative Thomas Massie said the release violated both the spirit and letter of the law. Speaking on CBS's Face the Nation, Massie claimed a 60-count indictment implicating prominent individuals had not been made public, calling it a case of "selective concealment."

"They're flouting the spirit and the letter of the law. It's very troubling the posture that they've taken. And I won't be satisfied until the survivors are satisfied," said Massie.