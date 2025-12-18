/Trump rewrites White House history with brutal plaques mocking Biden and Obama. See pics HERE

Trump has reshaped the White House history walk with harsh plaques attacking Biden and Obama while praising himself. Biden is labelled the "worst president," Obama "divisive," and Trump credits himself with ending wars, turning the walls into a political manifesto.
President Donald Trump has never hidden his contempt for his Democratic predecessors. Now, that animosity is literally etched into the walls of the White House.
Visitors walking along the West Colonnade near the Rose Garden this week noticed new plaques installed beneath portraits of former US presidents. What they found was not standard presidential history, but a blunt, deeply personal scorecard authored in Trump’s unmistakable voice.
Former president Joe Biden’s spot in the gallery remains the most provocative.
Instead of a traditional photograph, Trump has kept an image of an autopen in Biden’s frame, a visual jab tied to his long-running claim that Biden was mentally unfit and unaware of what was signed during his presidency.
There's more. A plaque beneath the frame reads "Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History."
"Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction," it adds, repeating Trump's claims of a stolen 2020 election.
Barack Obama's plaque is no gentler. It brands the 44th president, the first Black president in US history, as "one of the most divisive political figures in American history" and criticises his healthcare law, the economy, and the rise of ISIS. "As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act".
Trump has also included Obama's middle name, Hussein, a nod to conspiracy theories he once promoted questioning Obama’s legitimacy.
The plaque even accuses Obama of spying on Trump's 2016 campaign and orchestrating the Russia investigation, claims long rejected by investigators. "Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," it states.
Unsurprisingly, Trump’s plaque strikes a very different tone. It credits him with ending eight conflicts in eight months, attracting trillions of dollars in investment, and restoring American strength. None of the figures are independently verified.
Unlike tradition, Trump has also displayed portraits of himself while still in office, breaking with the norm that presidential images appear only after a leader leaves the White House.
Reports suggest that not every plaque is hostile. Ronald Reagan's entry is warmly written, praising his Cold War legacy and even noting mutual admiration between Reagan and Trump. "He was a fan for President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump's Historic run for the White House," it reads. "Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!"
Bill Clinton’s plaque avoids direct attacks, mentioning scandals briefly while highlighting Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to Trump.
The plaques are part of a broader transformation underway since Trump returned to office in January.
The East Wing has been demolished to make room for a grand ballroom. Gold accents have been incorporated throughout the Oval Office. The Rose Garden has been altered. And now, the White House’s own history walk doubles as Trump's Truth Social wall filled with his rhetoric.