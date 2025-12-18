/Trump rewrites White House history with brutal plaques mocking Biden and Obama. See pics HERE

Former president Joe Biden’s spot in the gallery remains the most provocative.

Instead of a traditional photograph, Trump has kept an image of an autopen in Biden’s frame, a visual jab tied to his long-running claim that Biden was mentally unfit and unaware of what was signed during his presidency.

There's more. A plaque beneath the frame reads "Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History."

"Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction," it adds, repeating Trump's claims of a stolen 2020 election.