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  • /New Friday OTT releases (August 21, 2026): Jana Nayagan, Facing El Chapo, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam- Watch 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

New Friday OTT releases (August 21, 2026): Jana Nayagan, Facing El Chapo, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam- Watch 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 09:28 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 09:28 IST

OTT releases this Friday bring something for every viewer. From Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan to the gripping crime documentary Facing El Chapo and the comedy Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, here's a look at the five fresh movies and shows coming to your phone screens to stream this weekend.

New Friday OTT releases (August 21, 2026)
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New Friday OTT releases (August 21, 2026)

Looking for your next binge-watch? OTT releases this Friday feature the action-packed Jana Nayagan, the intense Facing El Chapo, and the feel-good rom-com Pyaar Prema Kalyanam. Check the list and sort your upcoming weekend watchlist accordingly with these exciting releases.

Jana Nayagan
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Jana Nayagan

Where to watch: ZEE5

This is Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay's last film before embarking on a political journey. Directed by H Vinoth, the film follows a former police officer, Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who trains a friend's daughter named Viji (Mamitha Baiju) for the army while fighting corrupt social and political systems.

Facing El Chapo
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Facing El Chapo

Where to watch: Netflix

Helmed by Chava Cartas, the Mexican action-crime thriller follows two local police officers who pull over a stolen vehicle during a routine shift. Later, they realise that the vehicle belongs to a notorious cartel kingpin, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam
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Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a romantic family comedy directed by Elan, who also stars alongside Saanvee Meghana. The story follows a social media influencer who stays in her family home after marriage, forcing her new husband to move in as a live-in son-in-law.

Chennai Love Story
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Chennai Love Story

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The movie follows Nivedita (Sri Gouri Priya), whose life breaks apart when her fiancé, Ajay, calls off their wedding. Seeking emotional recovery, she travels to Chennai to heal from the sudden setback.

Stillwater Season 5
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Stillwater Season 5

Where to watch: Apple TV

This is an animated series that focuses on three young siblings, Karl, Addy, and Michael, who live next door to a wise, gentle panda named Stillwater.

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