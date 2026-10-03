/OTT releases in October 2026: Animals, Akka, Doctor X: Mafia in White- 12 big titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

October 2026 is packed with exciting OTT releases. From Ben Affleck's Animals and Keerthy Suresh's Akka to Doctor X: Mafia in White, here’s a curated list of twelve major titles arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
October 2026 is set to be filled with festive cheer and excitement. Adding to the celebrations, OTT platforms are bringing an even bigger lineup of new movies and shows. From Ben Affleck’s Animals and Keerthy Suresh’s Akka to Doctor X: Mafia in White, here are twelve major releases to look forward to.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
Ben Affleck is set to star in a crime thriller, playing Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball. He lives a perfect life with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington). Their lives are turned upside down when their young son is suddenly kidnapped for ransom.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 30, 2026
This is a highly anticipated period gangster series that stars Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the story is set in the 1980s in a fictional South Indian town named Pernuru. It revolves around an all-powerful, matriarchal criminal society ruled by an elite group of gangster queens known as the Akkas.
Where to watch: October 7, 2026
Release Date: Amazon Prime Video
The story follows Carrie White, played by Summer H. Howell, a sheltered, awkward teenager who has been aggressively homeschooled and kept out of society by her fanatically controlling mother, Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 21, 2026
The second season brings back Chris Pratt as former Navy SEAL Commander James Reece. After completing his revenge-driven list in Season 1, Reece is forced out of hiding when the CIA corners him. The U.S. government offers him a full pardon and his life back in exchange for a dangerous new global mission: stopping a terrorist group that has turned on a former ally.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 24, 2026
This is a K-drama that centres on a fictional high-stakes South Korean survival cooking competition called The Table: K-Chef 2026, where top Korean culinary talents from around the world compete to be crowned the premier global Korean chef.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 30, 2026
The story revolves around Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who faces a midlife crisis while caught between two dangerous new killers in New York: Don Framt, played by Brian Cox, and Owen Stark, played by Dan Stevens.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 22, 2026
The romantic comedy series continues with Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), who are officially moving in together and leaving behind their confusing dynamic to figure out how to build a real life as a committed couple.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 16, 2026
The dark comedy thriller follows Joan (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her radical siblings, who are driven by a mysterious volcanic prophecy. Believing that a fiery reckoning will destroy the world in days, they set out to perform a cleansing ritual.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 15, 2026
One of the most acclaimed political series focuses on U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler discovering a covert conspiracy involving Vice President Hal Wyler and President Grace Penn, who secretly stole a powerful Russian nuclear weapon.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 19, 2026
The romantic comedy thriller follows Yoon Yi-jun (Yim Si-wan), a third-generation chaebol heir to the powerful Taegang Group. The plot turns dramatic when Yi-jun becomes the prime suspect in a murder case at the company and isolates himself.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
Directed by Lee Jung-rim, this South Korean medical noir television series is an official South Korean remake of the hit Japanese medical drama Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon. It focuses on Gye Soo-jung, a brilliant, unconventional surgeon with exceptional skills.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 10, 2026
The South Korean historical spy romance series is set in 1932 Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period. A pickpocket named Lee Ga-kyeong goes undercover as an interpreter inside the Japanese Government-General for a 100-day espionage mission. She crosses paths with elite interpreter Kim Tae-woong.