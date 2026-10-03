/OTT releases in October 2026: Animals, Akka, Doctor X: Mafia in White- 12 big titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 21, 2026

The second season brings back Chris Pratt as former Navy SEAL Commander James Reece. After completing his revenge-driven list in Season 1, Reece is forced out of hiding when the CIA corners him. The U.S. government offers him a full pardon and his life back in exchange for a dangerous new global mission: stopping a terrorist group that has turned on a former ally.