/India or China: Which country is sending most students to US universities? Top 10 list revealed

India has widened its lead as the top source of international students in the United States, with its student population climbing 9.5 per cent to 363,019 in 2024/25, while China's fell 4.1 per cent to 265,919. Together, the two countries accounted for 53 per cent of America's 1.18 million international students, a record total equal to roughly 6 per cent of US higher education enrollment. However, the figure masks a shifting pipeline: new international enrollment actually fell 7 per cent, with growth propped up largely by Optional Practical Training (OPT) participation, which jumped 21 per cent to 294,253.