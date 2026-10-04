/India or China: Which country is sending most students to US universities? Top 10 list revealed

India led US international student enrollment with 363,019 students (30.82 per cent), followed by China at 265,919 (22.58 per cent). South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Nepal, Taiwan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Brazil rounded out the top 10, with Nepal showing the fastest growth at 48.7 per cent.
India has widened its lead as the top source of international students in the United States, with its student population climbing 9.5 per cent to 363,019 in 2024/25, while China's fell 4.1 per cent to 265,919. Together, the two countries accounted for 53 per cent of America's 1.18 million international students, a record total equal to roughly 6 per cent of US higher education enrollment. However, the figure masks a shifting pipeline: new international enrollment actually fell 7 per cent, with growth propped up largely by Optional Practical Training (OPT) participation, which jumped 21 per cent to 294,253.
India remains the leading source of international students in the U.S., with enrollment climbing from 331,602 in 2023/24 to 363,019 in 2024/25, a 9.5 per cent increase. This growth pushed India's share of the total international student population to 30.82 per cent, widening its lead over China. The surge reflects India's expanding role as America's top contributor of global talent, driven by rising demand for US higher education among Indian students across STEM and business disciplines.
The second-largest source of international students is China, which saw enrollment decline from 277,398 in 2023/24 to 265,919 in 2024/25, a 4.1 per cent drop. Despite this fall, China still accounts for 22.58 per cent of the total international student population. Combined with India, China contributes over half of all international students in the U.S. The decline signals a shifting pipeline, as fewer new Chinese students are choosing American universities compared to previous years.
South Korea ranks third among source countries, with enrollment slightly dipping from 43,149 in 2023/24 to 42,293 in 2024/25. Despite this marginal decrease, South Korea retains a steady 3.59 per cent share of the total international student population. The country continues to be a consistent contributor to US higher education, reflecting its long-standing educational ties with American institutions even as overall numbers show minor fluctuation year-over-year.
Canada's enrollment grew from 28,998 in 2023/24 to 29,903 in 2024/25, maintaining its position as the fourth-largest source of international students. Canada holds a 2.54 per cent share of the total international student population. As a neighbouring country with close educational and cultural ties to the US, Canada continues to send a steady and growing number of students, reflecting consistent demand for American higher education among Canadian students.
Vietnam's international student enrollment rose from 22,066 in 2023/24 to 25,584 in 2024/25, marking notable growth. This increase helped Vietnam secure a 2.17 per cent share of the total international student population, ranking fifth among source countries. Vietnam's rising numbers reflect its growing middle class and increasing investment in sending students abroad, reinforcing its status as a significant and expanding contributor to America's international student community.
Nepal recorded one of the fastest growth rates among major source countries, with enrollment jumping from 16,742 in 2023/24 to 24,890 in 2024/25, a 48.7 per cent surge. This dramatic rise pushed Nepal's share of the total international student population to 2.11 per cent, ranking sixth overall. Nepal's rapid growth highlights increasing student mobility from South Asia, positioning it as one of the standout stories in this year's enrollment data.
Taiwan's enrollment remained relatively stable, edging up from 23,157 in 2023/24 to 23,263 in 2024/25. Taiwan holds a 1.98 per cent share of the total international student population, ranking seventh among source countries. This steady, modest growth reflects Taiwan's consistent but mature relationship with US higher education, with numbers showing neither significant decline nor the sharp growth seen in emerging source countries like Nepal or Ghana.
Nigeria's international student enrollment increased from 20,029 in 2023/24 to 21,847 in 2024/25, maintaining its position as the eighth-largest source country. Nigeria accounts for 1.86 per cent of the total international student population. As Africa's top contributor to U.S. higher education, Nigeria's steady growth reflects continued strong demand among Nigerian students for American degrees, reinforcing the country's significant and expanding presence within the broader international student landscape.
Bangladesh's enrollment grew from 17,099 in 2023/24 to 20,156 in 2024/25, securing the ninth position among source countries. Bangladesh now represents 1.71 per cent of the total international student population. This consistent upward trend reflects Bangladesh's growing engagement with U.S. higher education, as more students seek opportunities abroad. The steady increase places Bangladesh among the notable South Asian countries contributing meaningfully to America's international student enrollment figures.
Brazil rounds out the top ten source countries, with enrollment rising from 16,877 in 2023/24 to 17,277 in 2024/25. Brazil holds a 1.47 per cent share of the total international student population. As the leading South American contributor to U.S. higher education, Brazil's modest but steady growth reflects ongoing interest among Brazilian students in American universities, maintaining its consistent, if comparatively smaller, presence within the broader international enrollment picture.