/New OTT releases this week (October 5-11, 2026): Reporting Live, Animals, Carrie- 8 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

The second week of October 2026 brings an exciting lineup of new movies and shows to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. From Carrie to Animals, here’s the complete list.
Looking for something new to watch this week? From Parineeti Chopra’s Reporting Live and Ben Affleck’s Animals to Carrie, check out the biggest OTT releases coming to OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
Ben Affleck is set to star in a crime thriller, playing Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball. He lives a perfect life with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington). Their lives are turned upside down when their young son is suddenly kidnapped for ransom.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
This is an investigative crime thriller that follows Parineeti Chopra as an ambitious young journalist and Deven Bhojani as her veteran cameraman. Together, they uncover a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket run by a powerful syndicate.
Where to watch: October 7, 2026
Release Date: Amazon Prime Video
The story follows Carrie White, played by Summer H. Howell, a sheltered, awkward teenager who has been aggressively homeschooled and kept out of society by her fanatically controlling mother, Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan).
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 7, 2026
This is a Mexican thriller series which follows four lifelong friends who face blackmail and suspense after a leaked video and a famous actress's murder expose dark secrets and conspiracies threatening their lives.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 10, 2026
This is a celebrity couple reality game show in which the pairs must pass tests of their chemistry, compatibility, and real-life understanding through fun challenges, tasks, and candid conversations about their married lives.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 8, 2026
The upcoming 6-episode Canadian horror drama centres on Calvin Penney, played by Josh Hartnett, a local fisherman haunted by his father's mysterious death, who must fight to protect his family, community, and way of life.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 9, 2026
This Tamil sports action drama is set in Tamil Nadu. It centres on a high-stakes, traditional South Indian sailboat-racing rivalry that reignites between Muthukaali, played by Soori, a former racer who returns from Chennai, and his rival, Saattaappuli, played by Suhas.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 10, 2026
The South Korean historical spy romance series is set in 1932 Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonial period. A pickpocket named Lee Ga-kyeong goes undercover as an interpreter inside the Japanese Government-General for a 100-day espionage mission. She crosses paths with elite interpreter Kim Tae-woong.