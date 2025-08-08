5 batters fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, several Indians dominate this list, check which lone Australian legend stands

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters fastest to 10,000 runs in ODIs. He took 213 matches and 205 innings to achieve this milestone.
India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, features second on this elite list. To achieve this milestone, he took 248 matches and 241 innings.
Former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is third third-quickest batter to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket history. He achieved this milestone in 266 matches and 259 innings.
The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, features fourth on this list. He took 272 matches and 263 innings to complete his 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals.
Ricky Ponting was one of the greatest batters from Australia and reached his 10,000-run mark in ODIs in 272 matches and 266 innings.