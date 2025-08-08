LOGIN
5 batters fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, several Indians dominate this list, check which lone Australian legend stands

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 17:11 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 17:11 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli (India) - 213 matches (205 innings)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 213 matches (205 innings)

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters fastest to 10,000 runs in ODIs. He took 213 matches and 205 innings to achieve this milestone.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 248 matches (241 innings)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 248 matches (241 innings)

India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, features second on this elite list. To achieve this milestone, he took 248 matches and 241 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 266 matches (259 innings)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 266 matches (259 innings)

Former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is third third-quickest batter to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket history. He achieved this milestone in 266 matches and 259 innings.

Sourav Ganguly (India) - 272 matches (263 innings)
4 / 5
(Photograph: ANI News)

Sourav Ganguly (India) - 272 matches (263 innings)

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, features fourth on this list. He took 272 matches and 263 innings to complete his 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 272 matches (266 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 272 matches (266 innings)

Ricky Ponting was one of the greatest batters from Australia and reached his 10,000-run mark in ODIs in 272 matches and 266 innings.

