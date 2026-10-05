/Kate Winslet turns 50: From Rose in Titanic to Hanna Schmitz in The Reader, a look at her award-winning roles

Kate Winslet turns 50 today. From her iconic role as Rose in Titanic to her challenging performance in The Reader, the English actress has consistently impressed audiences and critics. Here’s a look at her finest performances and award-winning roles.
Kate Elizabeth Winslet, popularly known as Kate Winslet, is one of the most celebrated English actresses. Over her much-acclaimed career, the actress has delivered powerful and complex performances that have earned her global recognition and numerous prestigious awards, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, five BAFTA Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. From Titanic to The Reader, here’s a look at some of her most memorable roles.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster epic, Kate Winslet portrayed Rose DeWitt Bukater, a wealthy passenger who falls in love with Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. With this iconic role, Winslet had her breakthrough and earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The romantic sci-fi film stars Winslet alongside Jim Carrey. She plays Clementine Kruczynski, a free-spirited woman who erases her ex-boyfriend Joel from her memory. In this quirky role, the actress earned immense love and respect, as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Ang Lee, this 1995 romantic comedy stars Winslet as the passionate and romantic Marianne Dashwood. After her father dies, Marianne, her sister Elinor (Emma Thompson), and their mother lose their home and most of their money, forcing them to move to a modest cottage in Devonshire. The challenging role helped pave the way to success for Winslet and earned her her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kate Winslet plays Hanna Schmitz, a 36-year-old former tram conductor who begins a secret, passionate affair with 15-year-old Michael Berg in late-1950s Germany. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress and a BAFTA Award for Best Actress.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Eleven years after Titanic, Winslet reunited with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who played her husband, Frank Wheeler. The actress portrays April Wheeler, a 1950s suburban housewife trapped in a suffocating marriage and existential despair. The role earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.