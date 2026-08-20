/From racism to suicide: Harry & Meghan's bombshells that shook the monarchy - now they're home

After exiting royal life, they made explosive revelations about their time in the UK, the rift with the royals, with Meghan saying that she felt suicidal and faced racist remarks when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie. Including this, the couple faced many other issues that led them to step away and build a new life across the pond in California.

Now, with news that Harry and Meghan are planning to move back, not permanently, but for a while and that their children will also attend school there, people are stunned. However, in the six year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, starred in a tell-all Netflix docuseries, while Harry also released his controversial memoir, Spare. Here, we take a look back at all the shocking revelations they made, from Meghan’s thoughts on societal pressures to Harry feeling trapped in royal life. Here are all the shocking things they revealed.