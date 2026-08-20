/From racism to suicide: Harry & Meghan's bombshells that shook the monarchy - now they're home

Harry and Meghan are coming home six years after leaving the UK to build a new life in the US. But beyond building that life, the couple gave explosive interviews and wrote a book that shook the monarchy to its core.
Harry and Meghan have left social media buzzing again, this time with their decision to move back to the UK with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But this decision has come as a shock to the world.
After exiting royal life, they made explosive revelations about their time in the UK, the rift with the royals, with Meghan saying that she felt suicidal and faced racist remarks when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie. Including this, the couple faced many other issues that led them to step away and build a new life across the pond in California.
Now, with news that Harry and Meghan are planning to move back, not permanently, but for a while and that their children will also attend school there, people are stunned. However, in the six year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, starred in a tell-all Netflix docuseries, while Harry also released his controversial memoir, Spare. Here, we take a look back at all the shocking revelations they made, from Meghan’s thoughts on societal pressures to Harry feeling trapped in royal life. Here are all the shocking things they revealed.
A year after stepping back as a royal, Prince Harry and Meghan sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and the couple sent shockwaves with the shocking revelations that they made about their life in UK, with Meghan claiming that a royal was concerned about the skin colour of their unborn son, to Prince Harry feeling ‘trapped’ in the Royal Family.
Talking about the mental toll that she had gone through during her time as a senior royal, Meghan revealed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she contemplated suicide.
"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to say it to Harry...I just didn't want to be alive anymore. I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. And I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," Meghan said.
On this, when Winfrey asked on whether she was having suicidal thoughts, to this, she replied,''"Yes. This was very, very clear."
In March 2022, during the televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed how, in the palace, there were talks about the skin colour of her unborn child that happened when she was pregnant. She told Winfrey that there were, ''concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born".
The world is well-versed with Harry and Meghan's rift with the UK tabloid. In 2020, after Megxit, Meghan suffered a miscarriage. However, two years later, Harry said that he feels like Meghan suffered a miscarriage due to tabloid pressure.
"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," he said, referring to the British tabloid newspaper. "I watched the whole thing.
"Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that?" Of course we don't, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy—how many weeks in she was—I can say from what I saw that the miscarriage was caused by what they were trying to do to her.''
After several reports about rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, in his memoir, the Duke of Sussex shared the explosive details about a physical altercation with his older brother
Recalling the incident, Harry said that he tried to get William a glass of water, but instead, he "came at me."
"It all happened so fast, so very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," said Prince Harry.
The Meghan vs Kate drama has never gone away. In 2018, the year of her wedding to Harry, reports resurfaced that Meghan made Kate cry. Three years later, Meghan reacted to the claim, saying it was actually her who cried.
During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Markle said, "The reverse happened."
"A few days before the wedding, she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to the fact that the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry,and it really hurt my feelings.''