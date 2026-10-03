/Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale: 6 friendships that blossomed on Rohit Shetty’s show over the years

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 heads into its grand finale, take a look at the memorable friendships that blossomed among contestants while facing Rohit Shetty’s daring stunts and challenges.
Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its daring stunts and high-octane challenges, but the show has also given viewers some memorable friendships. Over the seasons, several contestants have formed strong bonds on and off the sets, turning their shared adventures into lasting friendships. Take a look at these bonds that have won the hearts of audiences.
Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 grand finale airs on Saturday, October 3, followed by the winner’s announcement on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 p.m. IST. Streaming on JioHotstar, the two-part finale will feature the season’s seven finalists, including Avinash Mishra, Farhana Bhatt, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry, Rubina Dilaik, and Harsh Gujral.
TV actors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani share a close bond. Friends since 2012, the two have participated in more than two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where they showcased their inseparable bond through love, banter, and disagreements. Wahi and Dhanjani have frequently shared glimpses of their friendship on social media, winning hearts with their off-screen brotherhood.
TV actor and social media influencer Ruhaanika Dhawan and Orry also shared a good bond on Rohit Shetty’s KKK 15. The two met on the show but soon developed a close friendship and special bond. Throughout the tasks, they rooted for each other and stood by one another as pillars of support.
Bonded during Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik share a close, brotherly relationship. The two became inseparable inside the Bigg Boss house, where they formed an alliance and created a group called Mandali. They later reunited on Khatron Ke Khiladi, when Abdu Rozik made a surprise appearance to support his friend.
Orry also formed an unexpected friendship with television actress Rubina Dilaik during season 15 of the stunt-based reality show. Meeting for the first time on the show, the two quickly bonded, with Dilaik often helping him learn Hindi words. Together, they described their friendship as Bunty aur Babli.
Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat share a close friendship that began on Bigg Boss OTT, where they formed a strong alliance and often leaned on each other during gameplay, strategy, and emotional moments. They carried their bond into Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, becoming each other’s source of strength and emotional support.
Another friendship that blossomed during KKK 15 is the bond between Gaurav Khanna and Harsh Gujral. The two developed a close brotherhood and strong alliance during their time as contestants. Coming from the same city, Kanpur, the two connected quickly and have maintained their friendship beyond the show and are often spotted together.