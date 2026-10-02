/Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Major non-violent movements that shaped India's freedom struggle

The Non-Cooperation Movement, which ran from 1920 to 1922, was a nationwide campaign urging Indians to boycott British goods, institutions and titles as a means of resisting colonial rule. It saw mass participation across the country and united various sections of society in a common cause. The movement was called off by Gandhi after the Chauri Chaura incident, where a violent clash led to the deaths of police officers, since it violated his principle of non-violence.