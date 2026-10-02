/Asha Parekh birthday special: Kati Patang, Caravan, Teesri Manzil- 6 must-watch films of the Bollywood legend

Asha Parekh turns 83 on October 2. The actress rose to immense popularity through her acclaimed performances in films such as Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, and many more. On her special day, revisit the memorable films that made her one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.
Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh has delivered several memorable performances throughout her career, earning a special place in Indian cinema. As the legendary star celebrates her 83rd birthday on October 2, take a look at some of her best films that continue to be loved by audiences over the years.
In this 1967 film, Asha Parekh stars as Geeta alongside Ramaiya (Rajesh Khanna), an educated young graduate who struggles to find a job after his father loses his job at a local factory. As his only source of strength, Geeta is his devoted childhood sweetheart, supporting him through immense hardships and social turmoil.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the cult romantic dramas directed by Shakti Samanta revolves around Asha Parekh, as Madhavi runs away from home on the day of her marriage to be with her lover. Her life changes when her friend Poonam dies in an accident and asks Madhavi to assume her identity and take care of her baby.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1971 film is a classic Bollywood thriller-romance about an heiress named Sunita (Asha Parekh) who flees from her murderous husband and finds refuge in a traveling gypsy caravan.
Where to watch: YouTube
Vijay Anand's directorial film stars Asha Parekh alongside Shammi Kapoor. The story follows Sunita, who, after her sister commits suicide, blames a drummer, Rocky, for her death. She decides to seek revenge against him but later finds out that her sister was murdered.
Where to watch: YouTube
Nisha (Asha Parekh) lives a very wealthy life in Neelgaon with her father, Sardar Roop Singh. After her father thinks that she is now of marriageable age, and he wants her to marry his friend's son, Sohan (Pran), but Nisha dislikes him. While travelling to Darjeeling, Nisha meets a charming man who introduces himself as Popat Lal (Dev Anand). After various misadventures, the two fall in love.
Where to watch: YouTube
In the romantic musical film, Parekh plays Neeta Narayan. The story centres on Kailash, Chandra, and Raja, three young men who go to extremes to impress Neeta, an heiress, but she falls in love with Raja. However, things take a turn when she realises Raja is not who he claims to be.