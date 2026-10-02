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  • /New Friday OTT releases (October 2, 2026): Pooja Meri Jaan, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Doing Life- 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT releases (October 2, 2026): Pooja Meri Jaan, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Doing Life- 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 07:13 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 07:13 IST

Friday OTT releases bring a diverse lineup of movies and shows, from Pooja Meri Jaan to Doing Life and much more. Check out the complete list. 

New Friday OTT releases (October 2, 2026)
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New Friday OTT releases (October 2, 2026)

Looking for something new to watch this long weekend? From Pooja Meri Jaan to Doing Life, here's a look at the latest OTT releases arriving on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and bringing a full lineup of movies and shows to binge-watch over the long weekend.

Pooja Meri Jaan
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Pooja Meri Jaan

Where to watch: ZEE5

This is an upcoming crime thriller and courtroom drama starring Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film explores themes of romantic rejection, stalking, toxic obsession, and consent.

Doing Life
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Doing Life

Where to watch: Netflix

The new romance drama follows Anika (Naomi Baker), a struggling single mother trying to hold her family together. She connects with Carousel (Jay Reeves), a reformed ex-con who previously saved her during a dangerous prison riot when she worked as an officer.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This is a Malayalam romantic comedy film that stars Nivin Pauly as Justin and Mamitha Baiju as Ashley. The film follows Ashley’s return from abroad, which brings back memories of her first love, Justin, as a wedding takes place nearby.

#Love
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#Love

Where to watch: Netflix

This Tamil romantic web series stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara and Matthew, rival founders of dating apps FOUND and Find My Bae. Their professional rivalry puts their beliefs about modern relationships to the test.

The Last First: Winter K2
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The Last First: Winter K2

Where to watch: Apple TV

Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the film chronicles the intense and tragic 2021 winter expedition to summit K2, capturing the clash between elite mountaineers, commercial clients, and influencer film crews.

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