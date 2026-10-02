/Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 5 movies based on the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

On Gandhi Jayanti 2026, revisit Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy through the movies listed below, which highlight his freedom struggle, principles of non-violence, and lasting impact on India.
As India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, it is the perfect time to revisit films that explore the life, struggles, and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. From his role in leading India's freedom struggle to spreading message of peace and non-violence, here are some notable movies based on the life of the Father of the Nation.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This 1982 biographical film is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi and was directed and written by Richard Attenborough. Ben Kingsley played Gandhi and chronicles the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his philosophy of nonviolent civil disobedience to free India from British rule.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Helmed by Kamal Haasan, this Tamil historical crime drama begins with the story of 89-year-old Saket Ram (Kamal Haasan), who lies on his deathbed and reflects in flashbacks on the events that shaped his life fifty years earlier. It also explores communal violence, personal trauma, and radicalisation during the Partition of India.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This 1996 documentary drama is directed by Shyam Benegal and is based on Fatima Meer's book The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma. The narrative follows Mohandas Gandhi, played by Rajit Kapur, a London-trained barrister, as he fights a case in South Africa, experiences racism, and champions the rights of Asian labourers before taking a stand for India's independence.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is one of the most acclaimed films, and through its courageous portrayal of an iconic figure's private parental role, it has also earned three National Film Awards. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Anil Kapoor, it explores the strained, tragic relationship between Mahatma Gandhi (Darshan Jariwala) and his eldest son, Harilal Gandhi (Akshaye Khanna).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rajkumar Hirani's satirical comedy-drama stars Sanjay Dutt as a gangster named Munna, who falls hopelessly in love with a radio jockey, Jhanvi (Vidya Balan), but lies to her about being a true Gandhian. Throughout the plot, he hallucinates seeing the prominent public figure Mahatma Gandhi, who teaches him life lessons, which lead him to adopt his philosophy to solve modern problems.