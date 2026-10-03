/Enjoyed Drishyam 3? 5 movies like Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller to watch next

Loved Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion? From gripping investigations to unexpected twists, check out these crime thrillers that will keep you hooked.
Watched Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion in theatres? The third sequel is said to be the final chapter of the popular franchise. Alongside Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. As the film continues its theatrical run, add these five thrillers, which are packed with shocking twists and gripping investigations, to your OTT watchlist.
Where to watch: Netflix
One of the most acclaimed Tamil neo-noir action thrillers, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi as a barber who seeks vengeance. He initially files an FIR over the theft of a dustbin named Lakshmi, but the plot later unveils a shocking incident involving his daughter.
Where to watch: Netflix
Sujoy Ghosh's thriller follows Maya D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor), a single mother, and her neighbour, Naren Vyas (Jaideep Ahlawat), a mathematics genius who uses his intelligence to cover up a murder, as a sharp police officer is on the verge of uncovering the truth.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The crime-courtroom thriller centres on 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, who accuses a revered and powerful spiritual cult leader known as Baapji, played by Raghubir Yadav, of sexual assault.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2012 mystery thriller stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji in the lead. The plot follows Inspector Shekhawat and his wife, who are stunned when their son dies. While his wife openly struggles to deal with her loss, he distracts himself by solving the mysterious death of an actor.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film follows senior police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy (played by Rani Mukerji) as she battles violent criminal cartels, human traffickers, and predators who exploit women and children.