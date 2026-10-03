/Enjoyed Drishyam 3? 5 movies like Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller to watch next

Watched Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion in theatres? The third sequel is said to be the final chapter of the popular franchise. Alongside Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. As the film continues its theatrical run, add these five thrillers, which are packed with shocking twists and gripping investigations, to your OTT watchlist.