Donald Trump has landed in hot soup as a newly released batch of documents from the US Justice Department highlights allegations that the US President raped a 13-year-old girl. The fresh cache of Epstein files released on Friday (Jan 30) has reignited controversy around President Donald Trump and his past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, more so thanks to explosive claims of rape and even a murder the POTUS was an accessory to. The sensational claims briefly disappeared from the DOJ website after being released, a disappearance which didn't go unnoticed. The damning claims reappeared hours later, with the DOJ saying that the shocking allegations against the POTUS were "down due to overload and is back online.” Here's all you need to know.

Trump raped a 13-year-old?

Among the files is an explosive allegation of rape involving a 13-year-old girl, recorded in an FBI tip sheet from August last year. The claim is part of a large database of unverified reports submitted to the FBI by members of the public. The material comes from an FBI spreadsheet linked to an investigation into the Alexander brothers, wealthy Florida siblings currently facing sex trafficking charges. The spreadsheet catalogues tips received by the bureau, along with brief notes on whether or how agents followed them up.

One entry describes a woman claiming that her friend was forced to perform oral sex on Trump roughly 35 years ago in New Jersey, when she was allegedly 13 or 14 years old. The report says the girl was also abused by Epstein and that she was struck after biting Trump. In the column labelled “response”, the FBI noted that the caller was contacted and the lead forwarded to its Washington office for interview. No outcome is recorded.

Other allegations against Trump in the file

One of the more shocking claims against the POTUS alleges that he was complicit in the murder of a newborn child, which may have been born from sexual acts paid for by Trump and others.

Another tip by an unidentified complainant claims “she was a victim and witness to a sex trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995- 1996”. The complainant alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell acted as a “madam and broker” at sex parties there.

“Complainant reported being threatened by Trump’s then head of security that, if she ever talked of what went on there or who she saw, he would end up as fertiliser for the back nine holes like the other c--ts’.” In that case, the FBI wrote that the complainant was “spoken to and deemed not credible”.

Other entries include claims about "calendar girls" parties at Mar-a-Lago, where "Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in, and Trump would auction them off".

It also contains references to a limousine driver alleging knowledge of victims linked to both Trump and Epstein. Several tips were either impossible to verify or were not pursued further due to a lack of contact information.

White House calls rape allegations "unfounded"

The White House has dismissed the allegations as “unfounded and false”. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has said he cut ties with the financier long before his arrest.

Asked about the latest allegations, the White House referred reporters to a statement from the Department of Justice, which warned that the document release included unverified and potentially false material.

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act,” the statement said.