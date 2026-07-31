/'I was almost trafficked in Paris,' says Australian woman, shares terrifying ordeal - 'I am on the black market'

An Australian woman has shared a horrifying experience she had in Paris, saying she was almost "trafficked" during a solo trip. Djanaya Hampton said in an Instagram post that it happened a year ago when she was in the French capital for her birthday. Two men befriended her at the Eiffel Tower, where she was waiting to see the sunset. People started noticing that she was alone, and this is when the men came and sat in front of her. The man was quite attractive and smiled at her, struck up a generic conversation and then asked her to join them at a party, but she refused.

Hampton got suspicious at this point, saying they asked her to get a picture taken with them. He "grabbed and literally lifted" her. She covered her face at this point. She says in the video that her photo would have been posted on the black market, and she knew this from the movie "Taken."

The men then got up, approached a vendor and pointed at Hampton. "My heart literally sank at this moment," she said, adding that she had the "urge to run, get out of there, what is happening."

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In a bid to lose the men, she then FaceTimed her friend, told her about what had happened, and then went into several cafes and restaurants. Hampton tried to ensure no one was following her, and then went to the subway.



She stayed at the Notre Dame station for fear of being “grabbed” by the men

While she thought that she was far away from the men, she saw him with six other men and two girls jumping on the same train. They sat around her to try and block the exits. Hampton's friend on the phone told her to get off at an extremely busy station. She got off at Notre Dame but didn't leave the station since it was a tunnel route, where she feared they would "grab" her. Hampton then got on the next train and told a guy about the men following her and asked for help. But he didn't speak English.

She broke down and started crying, and the person she had approached asked her if she was OK. He started speaking in a foreign language, which luckily her friend on the phone was also familiar with. She explained the entire situation to him. The man accompanied her, assuring her that he was a security guard. He covered her with a jacket so that the other men wouldn't grab her. He then helped her get a cab, and she finally made it back to her Airbnb.

Hampton went to the Australian embassy

The driver told her she was "lucky" to have escaped; otherwise, she would have been out of the country by tomorrow. Hampton was left shocked by what happened to her. She explained in a second video that she went to the Australian embassy, where they arranged a flight for her the next day. They also cautioned her to avoid going to the police, as "9 out of 10 times", they are also involved in human trafficking because it makes so much money.