New findings suggest a method for converting three of the most commonly used plastics into hydrogen. The process generates a fuel that has the potential to be a clean and abundant energy source in the future. It also works without any requirement for a specific group of plastics. In the recycling chain, only 9 per cent of plastics currently get recycled.



Ah-Hyung Park, a chemical and biomolecular engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) who co-led the study along with researchers in South Korea, said, "We are solving two urgent global problems at the same time." "Plastic waste is accumulating at alarming rates, and clean hydrogen is essential for decarbonising energy. This technology tackles both of these challenges in a creative and scalable way."

How is ATT-based hydrogen production done?

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The process through which plastic waste is turned directly into hydrogen fuel is called alkaline thermal treatment (ATT). The method was previously developed by some of the same scientists to convert seaweed into high-purity hydrogen. It utilises the chemical sodium hydroxide and heat to drive hydrogen production. When tested on a mix of plastic waste, along with polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP), ATT produced hydrogen gas at purities more than 90 per cent, with no requirement for sorting.



As compared to current hydrogen production methods, there were two significant benefits: The first is that it worked at temperatures some 300-400 °C (572-752 °F) cooler than alternative approaches and the second is that it also captured most (75 per cent) of the carbon byproducts as a solid, as compared to releasing carbon into the air as carbon dioxide.



"The significant reduction in direct CO2 emissions suggests that ATT-based hydrogen production may provide environmental competitiveness relative to conventional processes," the researchers wrote in the published paper.

PE and PP plastics

To boost their output, the researchers pre-treated the PE and PP plastics through heating and oxidation. This process introduced oxygen into the plastics' polymer chains, making them more chemically reactive. Since PE and PP naturally lack oxygen, they tend to resist chemical processing, a key reason why current technologies struggle to break down mixed, unsorted plastic waste.



"By combining lower-temperature operation, carbon capture capability, and advantages of mixed plastics, the ATT offers a practical pathway to upcycle plastic waste into clean hydrogen fuel," write the researchers in their published paper.



While this represents a highly promising breakthrough, considerable work remains before it can be scaled for commercial use. The primary challenge now is moving beyond lab-scale testing (the study only used very small samples) to a larger operational setting. Researchers note that further refinement of the ATT process is needed to boost hydrogen output, reduce carbon emissions, and maintain relatively low operating temperatures.