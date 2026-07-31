/More than 100 Israeli soldiers walk out of base, chant slogans in an 'act of rebellion' | Watch

In an apparent act of rebellion, over 100 Israeli soldiers from the Givati Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion walked off the base without authorisation, shouting obscene slogans. The incident happened on Thursday, when dozens of soldiers left the Sde Teiman base after commanders removed signs and symbols linked to a battalion tradition, YNet News reported.

Videos of the incident started spreading on X, showing the soldiers chanting slogans against their officers. Some of them left their weapons behind, took their personal belongings, and went home. The soldiers in the battalion said that the officers removed the signs and symbols that had been with them during the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon. A video reportedly shows a commander taking them down himself. They had been passed down from one recruitment class to the next and were symbolic of their connection with the battalion and its traditions.



Meanwhile, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the walkout followed the commander’s decision to remove signs connected to irregular incidents involving the battalion’s “veteran-junior” tradition. It termed it "is inconsistent with IDF values and with what is expected of its soldiers." It added that the incident is being investigated and addressed by commanders.

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“Collapse” and “rebellion” in the Israeli army?

The Arab media called it out as "rebellion" in the army, while the Iraqi Naya agency, which is associated with the Iranian-backed Shiite axis, described the event as a "collapse in the occupation army." One Lebanese channel wrote, "Rebellion at the Sde Teiman base after a dispute with the battalion commander." It claimed that several soldiers had left their weapons and returned home. Syrian outlets claimed that it represented a "dangerous development threatening the cohesion of the Israeli military."