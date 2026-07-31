/'We have special forces': Netanyahu warns against any ICC arrest attempt abroad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's special forces are prepared to respond if he is detained abroad under the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him, insisting he is not afraid to travel to countries that recognise the court's jurisdiction.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News during his visit to the United States, Netanyahu said he had considered the possibility of being arrested while travelling, including in the event of a medical emergency.

"Yeah, I think about it. You know, we have special forces around. I served for five years," Netanyahu said when asked whether he had thought about being detained in a country that enforces the ICC warrant.

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The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations and does not recognise the court's jurisdiction.

Despite the warrant, Netanyahu said he remains willing to visit countries that are members of the ICC. He also confirmed that he intends to travel to New York, brushing aside calls by the city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, for action over the warrant.

"I’m going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official. He’s pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others. He’s turning them against New York Jews," Netanyahu said, referring to Mamdani.

Mamdani has previously described Netanyahu as a "war criminal" facing charges before the ICC and said the warrant reflects concerns held by many over Israel's conduct during the Gaza conflict. However, he acknowledged that New York City has no legal authority to enforce the ICC warrant and urged the US federal government to act instead.

US President Donald Trump, a close ally of Netanyahu, has dismissed the prospect of any such action, saying the Israeli leader would not be arrested if he enters the United States.