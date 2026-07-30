In a big development, the West Bengal police have recovered more than 28 crore rupees in cash and 15 kilograms of gold during a search operation at the house of a person who was a former government bus driver in Birbhum district. The police raid in Birbhum district began late on Tuesday night and continued through the next day and into Wednesday evening as cash counting lasted over 18 hours. The former bus driver has been identified as Minar Mondal. The police reaided his residence in Deucha, Mohammad Bazar, Birbhum.

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What was recovered?

The West Bengal police revealed that 28.5 crore rupees in cash and 15 kilograms of gold was recovered. The police used at least five cash-counting machines and five iron trunks during the operation. Birbhum SP Vidit Raj Bhundesh said the cash was found in 35 nylon bags at the house and bundles of cash were also stacked along the walls. They said that Minar Mondal is a relative of Birbhum’s alleged stone-and-sand syndicate kingpin Tullu Mondal.

As per sources, the residence looked like a normal two-storey building of Birbhum's Mohammad Bazar. But it came under scanner after probe agencies found his link Minar's link with Tullu Mondol, who was a close associate of former Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. Notably, Anubrata has joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee earlier this month. Anubrata was former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's strongman in the area and had been the TMC District President in Birbhum for over a decade.