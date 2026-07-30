/'Powerful response': US launches fresh revenge strikes on Iran after Trump vow to 'hit back hard'

The United States on Wednesday (Jul 29) launched fresh strikes on Iran. In a post on X, US CENTCOM said that the strikes, which began at 8 pm ET, were a "powerful response to attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East." The strikes come hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit back hard at Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on US bases in Jordan. These mark the first attacks on Iranian soil in nearly a week.

Also read | Oil prices jump over 3% after US says it intercepted Iranian missile attack

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran reports attacks near vital sites

Iranian media reported on Thursday, citing regional authorities, that attacks occurred around Iran's Qeshm Island and Abadan city. Notably, both these sites are important to Tehran: Qeshm controls the vital Strait of Hormuz oil shipping lanes as a heavily fortified military base, while Abadan is a historic petroleum and refining powerhouse in the Khuzestan province.

"At 04:00 am (0030 GMT), a point near Qeshm was attacked by the American enemy military," said Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of the southern Hormozgan Province, according to news agency Mehr.

"Points around Abadan city were attacked by missiles by the terrorist enemy of America," the Fars news agency reported, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan.

US completes ‘heavy wave’ of strikes: CENTCOM

In another X post published just hours after its first post, the US Central Command said that the United States military has completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran.