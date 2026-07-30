/Iran crackdown, Saudi deal and Syria strategy: Inside Netanyahu's White House wish list

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed US President Donald Trump on a range of key regional security issues during their first face-to-face meeting since the Iran war, including stepping up pressure on Iran, Israel's strategy in Syria, the proposed US-Saudi nuclear deal and future American military assistance to Israel, according to an Axios report citing a senior Israeli official.

The 90-minute meeting at the White House marked the first in-person talks between the two leaders after weeks of tensions over the conflict with Iran. Despite the differences that had emerged during the war, the White House described the discussions as "positive and productive".

Speaking after the meeting, Netanyahu called it "one of the best conversations I've ever had" with Trump, adding that both leaders remained committed to ensuring Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

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According to Axios, Iran was the central focus of the talks. Citing a senior Israeli official, the report said Netanyahu told Trump he remained "sceptical" that Tehran would agree to a meaningful agreement over its nuclear programme.

The Israeli leader reportedly discussed three possible approaches the Trump administration is weighing to deal with Iran. These include pursuing a diplomatic agreement, maintaining the naval blockade while increasing economic pressure, or resuming intensified military strikes, the official told Axios.