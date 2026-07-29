/'No tolls or fees' planned for Strait of Hormuz shipping despite Iran talks, says US official

No tolls or transit fees will be imposed on commercial shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz under a coordination arrangement being discussed following disruptions linked to the Iran conflict, a US official has said.

The official said proposals under discussion do not include any charges for vessels using the strategic waterway, rejecting speculation that ships could be required to pay for safe passage.

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According to the US official, Iran has put forward what Washington considers to be "unreasonable demands" during the negotiations. Those demands have been rejected by both the United States and Oman, the official added.

The discussions come after concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes, following the recent conflict involving Iran. Oman has been involved in efforts to coordinate discussions over navigation through the waterway.

The US official did not provide further details on Tehran's specific demands or the status of the ongoing negotiations. Iran has not publicly commented on the claims.