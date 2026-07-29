/'Pickaxe Mountain did not come up': Israel denies nuclear site was discussed in Trump-Netanyahu meeting

The issue of Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site was not discussed during the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, according to Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate head Tzipi Hotovely, who dismissed reports suggesting otherwise as “fake news.”

Speaking to Israeli reporters after the meeting, Hotovely said claims that Netanyahu had brought fresh intelligence on the site to Trump were false. She said Israel and the United States already share intelligence through established channels.

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“The idea that we have some intelligence here is a sort of fake news that ran throughout the day,” Hotovely said. “We know how to work in close cooperation with the US intelligence through our channels. We don’t need this meeting to bring intelligence.”

Her remarks came after Trump, in an interview with Fox News shortly before meeting Netanyahu, said the US already had intelligence on the Pickaxe Mountain site and added, “I don’t need Bibi” to tell him about it, appearing to brush aside suggestions that the Israeli leader would brief him on the matter.

Hotovely, who said she was briefed by Netanyahu after the Oval Office meeting but was not present during the talks, said both leaders shared the same objective on Iran. “On the Iran threat, there was a deep understanding in the meeting that we are striving for the same goal,” she said. She also rejected suggestions that Israel was attempting to influence Washington’s policy towards Tehran.

“There is no truth to the claim that Israel is pushing the US toward some point,” Hotovely said. “The prime minister’s goal was to deepen coordination, but not to push the president to take one action or another. We do not tell the president of the United States what to do.” According to Hotovely, there are “many, many ways” to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.