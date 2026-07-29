/'One of the best we've ever had': Netanyahu hails Trump talks, says Iran must never go nuclear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 28) as "one of the best conversations" the two leaders have ever had, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Speaking after the White House meeting, Netanyahu said the discussions reflected "full cooperation" and "mutual support" between Washington and Jerusalem.

"It was a meeting with full cooperation, with mutual support, with understanding on the joint goal that Iran won't have nuclear weapons, and also other goals," Netanyahu said in a video statement before attending a memorial service for the late senator Lindsey Graham.

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"It was one of the best conversations I've had with our friend, US President Trump," he added, describing the meeting as an opportunity to exchange ideas and coordinate on issues important for Israel's security and future. An Israeli source familiar with the talks echoed that assessment, telling Iran International that the meeting marked a "major moment of coordination" between the two allies.

According to the source, reported by Iran International, Trump and Netanyahu agreed that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. However, the source dismissed reports claiming Netanyahu had presented intelligence on alleged renewed nuclear activity at Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain site.

"No documents or intelligence concerning Pickaxe Mountain were presented," the source said, calling such reports "entirely false".

"The meeting was very good and useful. It was successful because the two sides had an understanding," the source added. The source also rejected suggestions that Trump had come under Israeli pressure during the talks, saying both governments shared the same strategic objective despite possible differences over how to achieve it.