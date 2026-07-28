/Netanyahu to present Trump with fresh intel on Iran's SECRET 'Pickaxe Mountain' nuclear site: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to present US President Donald Trump with intelligence alleging that Iran is expanding nuclear activity at its secretive Pickaxe Mountain facility and is not negotiating in good faith over its nuclear programme.

According to a report by the New York Post, citing a source in Jerusalem, Netanyahu’s team will share evidence during their meeting in Washington on Monday, where the conflict with Iran and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions are expected to dominate discussions.

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According to the source, Israel will present intelligence indicating that nuclear centrifuges have recently been moved to the underground Pickaxe Mountain complex, marking the first known transfer of such equipment to the site since construction reportedly began in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal, cited by the New York Post, reported that Israeli intelligence had uncovered evidence suggesting the arrival of the centrifuges at the facility. The base is located more than 300 feet beneath Kolang Mountain, close to Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, and has long been suspected of playing a role in Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The report noted that there had previously been no confirmed evidence of nuclear activity at the site. Trump had earlier cited the absence of such intelligence as a reason for not targeting the facility during previous military operations against Iran.

Last week, Trump also sought to dismiss reports of activity at Pickaxe Mountain, telling reporters that the United States had no information indicating developments at the site. However, according to the New York Post, Trump has recently signalled a willingness to authorise military action against the underground complex. The report also claimed that US forces have prepared contingency plans for a possible ground operation aimed at securing hundreds of pounds of enriched uranium believed to be stored inside the mountain.

The Jerusalem source further told the newspaper that Israel intends to present additional intelligence alleging Iran has already begun rebuilding its missile and drone programmes, despite extensive damage inflicted by recent US airstrikes.