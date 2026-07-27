/Putin rambles in TV speech after cancelling Navy Day parade fearing an attack by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on a rant about the fate of Ukraine and that its western regions would "sooner or later" return to Hungary, Romania, and Poland. He called them "a gift from Stalin" and said that this "return" would take time, but in "a year, or two, or maybe even ten or fifteen", everything will "historically fall into place." Putin made the remarks during a televised meeting with Navy personnel after scrapping the Navy Day parade, fearing an attack by Ukraine.
The parade was scheduled to have nearly 200 warships sail along the Neva River in St. Petersburg. But instead, he chose to address a group of sailors, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, and how Ukraine would one day fall apart. After cancelling such a large event, Putin tried to save face by making weird claims and trying to present a picture where Russia had the upper hand in the ongoing war. He said that Russia is the only "guarantor" of Ukraine's "territorial integrity."
Notably, during the war that has been going on since February 2022, Russia has seized eastern regions of Ukraine and has tried to claim them as its own. But Kyiv has staged a massive comeback in the war with its drones that are bombing the inner regions of Russia, travelling several kilometres for hours before inflicting major destruction.
Also Read: Ukrainian drone wrecks irreplaceable Russian bomber 800km inside the country, satellite images show it was halved
Ukraine destroys strategic Russian bomber
Recently, a Tu-95 strategic bomber was destroyed at Russia's Engels-2 air base by an SBU drone that travelled 800 kilometres deep into the country. Satellite images backed the claims by President Volodymyr Zelensky, with a wrecked TU-95MS visible on the tarmac at the air base. The Tu-95MS variant has been carrying the Kh-101 cruise missiles to carry out attacks on major Ukrainian cities.
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Also Read: Ukrainian drone travels 2,500 km in 12 hours to attack oil refinery in Siberia, as CIA confirms 30-minute soldier lifespan
Ukraine drone travels 12 hours to attack oil refinery in Siberia
Before that, a drone flew for 12 hours, covering a distance of 2,500 kilometres to attack an oil refinery in Siberia. Kyiv's FP-1 drones struck the Gazprom Neft oil refinery in Omsk on July 6. The strike halted operations at Russia's largest gasoline producer. The $55,000 drone set fire to the CDU-10 crude distillation unit. CDU-11, another unit, was shut down after network links were damaged.