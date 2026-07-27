/Putin rambles in TV speech after cancelling Navy Day parade fearing an attack by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on a rant about the fate of Ukraine and that its western regions would "sooner or later" return to Hungary, Romania, and Poland. He called them "a gift from Stalin" and said that this "return" would take time, but in "a year, or two, or maybe even ten or fifteen", everything will "historically fall into place." Putin made the remarks during a televised meeting with Navy personnel after scrapping the Navy Day parade, fearing an attack by Ukraine.

The parade was scheduled to have nearly 200 warships sail along the Neva River in St. Petersburg. But instead, he chose to address a group of sailors, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, and how Ukraine would one day fall apart. After cancelling such a large event, Putin tried to save face by making weird claims and trying to present a picture where Russia had the upper hand in the ongoing war. He said that Russia is the only "guarantor" of Ukraine's "territorial integrity."

Notably, during the war that has been going on since February 2022, Russia has seized eastern regions of Ukraine and has tried to claim them as its own. But Kyiv has staged a massive comeback in the war with its drones that are bombing the inner regions of Russia, travelling several kilometres for hours before inflicting major destruction.

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Ukraine destroys strategic Russian bomber

Recently, a Tu-95 strategic bomber was destroyed at Russia's Engels-2 air base by an SBU drone that travelled 800 kilometres deep into the country. Satellite images backed the claims by President Volodymyr Zelensky, with a wrecked TU-95MS visible on the tarmac at the air base. The Tu-95MS variant has been carrying the Kh-101 cruise missiles to carry out attacks on major Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine drone travels 12 hours to attack oil refinery in Siberia